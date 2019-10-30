Two days before Halloween, many local residents awoke Tuesday to find a blanket of white intermingling with the traditional fall colors.
The unseasonable weather is poised to continue for the remainder of the month, potentially establishing new records and putting an unusual spin on trick-or-treating in the process.
Dubuque received 3.2 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The average date of Dubuque’s first snowfall is Nov. 15, according to weather service records.
The record for snowfall in the city in October is 3.9 inches. It’s a record that likely won’t stand for long.
“It is looking pretty favorable that that record is going to be broken,” said NWS meteorologist John Haase. “We could be looking at getting snow (tonight) and continuing into Halloween.”
Haase said the area could receive 3 to 5 more inches of snow before trick-or-treaters take to the streets of Dubuque on Halloween night.
Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-30s Thursday afternoon before falling into the 20s during the evening.
For area leaders and local law enforcement, the combination of snow and cold is cause for concern.
Dubuque Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen noted that most Halloween costumes weren’t designed with winter weather in mind. He said parents should make sure their kids are donning coats and the proper footwear before leaving the house on Halloween.
Dubuque’s trick-or-treating is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jensen also acknowledged that a significant snowfall could make it difficult for kids to traverse city sidewalks. This does increase the likelihood that trick-or-treaters will be walking in the streets.
Equipping youngsters with glowsticks or flashlights will make them more visible to motorists. Tagging along with the kids might be the best option, however.
“Having a parent or adult watching the kids and paying attention is always a good thing,” he said. “The kids are pretty focused on getting the candy. They may not be paying close attention to staying safe.”
Dubuque police aim to have a heavy presence in neighborhoods on Halloween night. Jensen hopes that drivers will remember to proceed with caution, something they don’t always do when the first snowfalls of the year descend on the region.
“When we get those first few snowfalls of the year, most people know they have to slow down, but there’s always someone who doesn’t,” he said. “We’ll be out there making sure that drivers are going slowly and being safe.”
The tri-state region is not the only part of the nation dealing with an onslaught of unseasonable weather.
In September, portions of Montana were covered by more than 4 feet of snow over a multi-day stretch. Earlier this month, multiple North Dakota cities reported more than 2 feet of snow.
Haase, of the National Weather Service, said the past few days of winter weather are more than an anomaly.
“It looks like we are locked into this pattern,” he said. “The weather is likely going to stay like this. It looks like we had a very brief fall season, and we have kind of gone right to winter.”
As fall and winter converge, city officials are monitoring the situation closely.
Galena, Ill., City Administrator Mark Moran said trick-or-treating will continue as planned even if there is significant snow accumulation.
If the snow subsides by Thursday morning, it should allow crews to plow the streets in advance. Moran also noted that residents are required to clear snow from their sidewalks.
“We are in the Midwest,” he said. “We’re used to these adverse conditions.”
And while the cold temperatures might not make for a comfortable experience, Moran believes there is an upside to the unseasonable conditions.
“It will definitely make for a memorable Halloween,” he said with a laugh.