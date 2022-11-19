City of Dubuque officials propose putting a planned parking ramp project on hold for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, Nov. 21, City Council members will consider an amendment to a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF that would remove the stipulation that the city must construct a 500-space parking ramp downtown by Dec. 31, 2024. The project last was estimated in 2019 to cost $20 million.

