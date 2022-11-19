City of Dubuque officials propose putting a planned parking ramp project on hold for the foreseeable future.
On Monday, Nov. 21, City Council members will consider an amendment to a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF that would remove the stipulation that the city must construct a 500-space parking ramp downtown by Dec. 31, 2024. The project last was estimated in 2019 to cost $20 million.
Instead, the city only would be required to begin work on building the parking ramp if 85% of the parking spaces in the Iowa Street, Fifth Street, Locust Street and Central Avenue ramps are leased or permitted.
Currently, 1,378 of the total 2,107 parking spaces in those ramps are leased or permitted, about 65% of the total.
This would mark the third time that the deadline for the parking ramp project would be delayed due to declining parking demand downtown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Council members originally approved the development agreement in December 2019 in conjunction with Cottingham & Butler and HTLF purchasing the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St. Under the terms of that pact, the city was required to complete a new parking ramp by December 2022.
The most recent amendment to the agreement, approved in March of this year, delayed the deadline for the parking ramp to Dec. 31, 2024.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the proposed new amendment ensures the city would not devote funds to the project until the extra parking is required.
“HTLF and Cottingham & Butler don’t want the city to invest in a parking ramp that is not needed,” Van Milligen said. “Now, the project is tied to actual parking need instead of some deadline.”
The new requirement largely would parallel the existing development agreement between the city and Dupaco Community Credit Union for its development of office space at the Voices Building. That agreement requires the creation of additional parking downtown if 85% capacity in nearby parking facilities is reached.
Van Milligen said the city plans to build only one parking ramp to fulfill both of those development agreements.
The proposed amendment to the Roshek Building development agreement also includes other changes, including removing job creation requirements.
A memo from Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors notes that “since the execution of the development agreement, Roshek Properties LLC, C&B and HTLF have collectively added approximately 90 employees — nearly three times the number required in the original development agreement.”
Meanwhile, the new amendment would increase the required investment in the Roshek Building from $2.85 million to $25 million.
When the Roshek Building renovation project was awarded $5.7 million in historic tax credits by Iowa Economic Development Authority in February, application documents listed the total project cost — including land and building acquisition — at close to $48 million. Online property records state that Roshek Property LLC bought the building and land in December 2019 for $11.8 million.
Under the new proposal, the city also would agree to meet with representatives from Cottingham & Butler and HTLF to identify and fix pedestrian-related safety issues at the Locust Street parking ramp, with expenses not to exceed $200,000.
Van Milligen said he was not aware what the specific issues are at the ramp but added that they relate to insufficient lighting and a staircase.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday, HTLF provided an emailed statement expressing support for the amendment to the agreement.
“We’re evolving our agreement in a mutually beneficial way and look forward to continuing to work closely with the city,” the statement reads.
Cottingham & Butler officials did not provide comment for this story.
While the city is holding off on future spending for the planned parking facility, some funds already have been committed.
Last year, City Council members approved buying the property at 880 and 898 Central Ave. for $1.7 million to serve as the site for the new parking ramp. The property is the site of Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which now is set to move to a Kerper Boulevard location next year. City officials have said they plan to keep existing historic buildings at the site.
Van Milligen said the city will maintain ownership of the property until the parking ramp eventually is needed.
Reached Friday by the Telegraph Herald, council members expressed support for the proposed amendment. Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the amendment will allow the city to invest funds in other city projects.
“We don’t need a new parking ramp right now,” he said. “With this agreement, we will do it when we need it.”
Cavanagh added that the city made the right decision in purchasing the property at 880 and 898 Central Ave., saying that eventually, the property will be used as the site for a new ramp.
Council Member Danny Sprank said he also supports the amendment.
“Working from home seems to be a permanent thing for a lot of employers now,” he said. “This project isn’t needed, and it frees up funding for us.”
