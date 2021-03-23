The Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will host its annual Music in the Gardens summer concert series this year.
Performances will take place every Sunday evening in June, July and August, beginning at 6:30 p.m. June 6, according to a social media post.
Visitors should arrive early for the best seating and bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Food will be available for sale, and visitors can bring food and beverages.
Performers and dates will be posted at facebook.com/DubuqueArboretum and at dubuquearboretum.net.