EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Kaia Getz rolled up the sleeve of her purple sweatshirt and reached into a large tank of water.
Carefully, she extended two fingers and ran them along the back of a brown coral cat shark.
“It doesn’t feel as rough as I expected,” she said.
Kaia, 11, was one of about 20 children attending a program at East Dubuque District Library on Thursday afternoon featuring a mobile touch tank with sharks. The event was presented by the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
Megan Hahn, the museum’s outreach coordinator, told the eager audience that there are over 500 species of sharks on Earth, with three new species discovered this summer.
“Some of them are really big, like the great whites, but most of them are teeny tiny, like these,” she said, gesturing to the two coral cat sharks and one white epaulette shark in the tank behind her.
The epaulette shark, Hahn explained, is also known as the “walking shark.” It crawls out of the water into tide pools to hunt for food and can survive for up to four hours out of the water, making it unique among fish.
Hahn recruited a volunteer, 9-year-old Jack Neumeister, to demonstrate a shark’s body parts. With the addition of a gray sweatshirt, some stuffed fins and a visor covered in white teeth, Jack was transformed into a shark before the giggling crowd.
“If he doesn’t have this fin, he goes belly up,” Hahn said, indicating the dorsal fin attached to Jack’s back. “This fin helps him balance in the water.”
The young attendees also learned about the diets of various sharks, which can include seals, sea turtles and shrimp, and the different teeth necessary for each food source.
“These sharks are going to have flat teeth that they can use to grind up their food instead of chomping it,” Hahn said of the coral cat and epaulette sharks.
After listening to the presentation, the children lined up to rinse their hands before petting the sharks.
Some of the younger children were nervous as they tentatively touched the docile creatures, but most of them eagerly plunged their hands into the water.
Bryce Imoehl, 5, described the sharks as “kind of bumpy” and said they are one of his favorite animals.
“I like all of the creatures,” he said. “I like sharks, snakes, monsters and dragons.”
Kaia said the sharks were “really cool” and added that she had learned a lot from the program.
“I didn’t know that there were over 500 different types of sharks,” she said.
Hahn said outreach events like Thursday’s presentation allow children to become more familiar with animals and understand the importance of conservation firsthand.
“If they can make a connection with an animal, make a connection with the ocean, it makes them care a little bit more,” she said.