Dubuque Community Schools officials propose several changes to the district’s graduation requirements, including reducing the number of required credits, modifying electives and expanding opportunities for career exploration.
The district has discussed modifying its graduation requirements for several years. In the fall, a committee of teachers, administrators and district leaders began meeting to review the district’s graduation rates and requirements in comparison to those of other districts statewide.
At a meeting this week, representatives of that committee presented their proposals to school board members.
“We wanted to increase the opportunities for students to earn credit … and we also wanted to increase flexibility and choice,” said committee member Karin Anderson, a graduation coach at the Alta Vista Campus.
Currently, high school students in the Dubuque district must complete 46 semester-long credits to be eligible for graduation.
Those include eight English credits; six credits each in math, science and social studies; four wellness credits; two credits each in world cultures and fine arts; one credit each in applied learning and financial literacy; and 10 elective credits.
Under the proposed system, the number of required credits for English, math, science, social studies, wellness and financial literacy would remain the same. However, all other “directed electives” — in this case, requirements for world cultures, fine arts and applied learning — would be removed. Students would simply need to take 13 elective credits in any area.
This would mean students could graduate without taking any world language classes, although Executive Director of Secondary Education Mark Burns said staff would recommend that any student thinking about attending a four-year college take a world language. State graduation requirements also do not include a world language.
Committee members analyzed graduation requirements from Mississippi Valley Conference schools when deciding to lower the credit requirement, according to Burns.
For each district, the group divided the number of credits required to graduate by the number of chances students have to earn that credit. In Dubuque, those numbers are 46 required credits and 56 chances, since students can take up to seven credits per semester for eight semesters.
Dubuque’s current system equates to a percentage of 82.5%, the highest among MVC schools. Anderson said this means that students have less time and wiggle room to explore classes in high school, especially if they struggle with a required class or take a study hall.
“If they fail a class or two in that freshman year when things are unique and new for them, that really puts them behind in their graduation progress,” she said.
The proposed 44 credits would put Dubuque’s percentage at 78.5%, still the third-highest in the MVC and comparable to schools like Linn-Mar (78%) and Western Dubuque Community School District (75.6%)
Another recommendation is a new ninth-grade seminar focused on supporting students as they transition to high school. Burns said students would not be required to take the course, but it might be “highly recommended.”
Finally, the committee recommends increasing opportunities for registered apprenticeships, internships, concurrent classes and post-secondary enrollment options, as well as expanding the district’s VERTEX career and college readiness initiative. Currently, the district has developed “pathway plans” — roadmaps for suggested high school classes students can take — for six career fields, and Burns said officials plan to add more.
School board members expressed enthusiasm for the proposed changes, with Tami Ryan praising the increased flexibility.
“It’s so refreshing to see this change and to reduce the credit amount so that it’s not so stifling for some of these kids to graduate,” she said. “We all have to admit that there are kids out there that just need to get done, because school is not for them, and the harder we make it for them, the more discouraged they get in life.”
Board Member Jim Prochaska agreed.
“It’s more of a contemporary method of educating our kids for their future, maintaining some of those major core curriculum aspects, but you’ve opened up the opportunity to do something in the field that they’re interested in,” he said. “I applaud you for moving in this direction.”
Board Member Nancy Bradley also praised the proposal but questioned the decision to remove requirements for topics like fine arts, since the district also wants to graduate well-rounded students.
Committee members said the district would look to incorporate such topics into its career pathway plans — promoting art, for example, as a suggested course for those interested in architecture or engineering.
After the meeting, Burns emphasized that educating well-rounded students begins in the younger grades, and the district’s staff from kindergarten to high school do a good job ensuring that students are exposed to various areas of study.
“It’s just that in (high school) students start to pursue their interests a bit more, and they want to see more relevance to their future with the courses that they’re taking,” he said.
Burns said committee members hope to bring an official recommendation to the board for approval in October or November. If approved, changes would take effect in the 2024-2025 school year.
