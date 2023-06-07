The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Recommended for you

  • Aaliyah M. Theisen, 18, of Hazel Green, Wis., was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 15000 block of Lewis Road on a charge of assault with injury.
  • Ryan W. Hopp, 34, of 2310 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 11:44 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury.
  • Charles W. Wessling, 47, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and intoxication by drugs.