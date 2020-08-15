City of Dubuque officials said Plaza 20 Shopping Center and Starbucks have agreed to resolve a persistent traffic headache that threatened to hold up construction of a popular fast-food restaurant.
The city recently issued a $1.2 million building permit for the construction of a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Plaza 20 after its owner and a Sonic franchisee agreed to make safety improvements to the entrance of the plaza.
“They haven’t given us any details about a time table,” City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said. “(But) Plaza 20 has agreed to work with Starbucks and get this resolved. ... Apparently, they’ve all made an agreement, at least internally.”
Psihoyos added: “The city’s wanting Sonic to open as soon as possible.”
However, he and City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said the city will not issue an occupancy permit for the restaurant to open until traffic issues are resolved at the entrances to the shopping center off Dodge Street, including modifications to Starbucks’ drive-thru entrance.
Plaza 20 Inc. President Michael Kahle declined to comment for this story, and Sonic franchisee Luke Flatin was unavailable for comment.
An attorney for Starbucks did not return a message seeking comment. An attorney for Alf Johnson and Jo Rivela, who own and lease the Starbucks property, declined to comment.
Sonic announced on Facebook at the end of June that construction of its new eatery, to be located next to Harbor Freight Tools, would begin in less than one month, nearly one year after announcing plans to open the Dubuque location.
The post stated the restaurant should be open in October.
Doing so, however, will require traffic safety improvements to Starbucks’ driveway and a nearby frontage road.
Both Kahle and Flatin signed an agreement acknowledging the requirements, according to a copy of a signed site plan approval letter received by the city.
Requirements for the drive-in restaurant to open include restricting left-turn access to and from the frontage road by installing a raised median to coincide with the Starbucks driveway modifications. The city also requires restricting traffic to right-in and right-out only at the Dodge Street and frontage road intersection.
An engineering firm hired by the shopping center also recommended modifications to the frontage road and Starbucks driveway, according to city documents.
The city has presented different scenarios to Starbucks. Those would require it to purchase neighboring property from Plaza 20 to allow cars to stack up while waiting to go through the drive-thru without blocking the shopping center entrance and the frontage road.
Traffic frequently backs up at the congested intersection as customers wait to enter the drive-thru line for Starbucks, sometimes extending onto Dodge.
Plaza 20 officials last year moved the entrance to the nearby Dunkin’ farther south, away from the intersection, to provide better access and added an additional southbound lane.
The city issued Starbucks a $750 municipal citation in February, alleging Starbucks Corp., 2620 Dodge St., has unlawfully created or continued a public nuisance by “obstructing public ways and property by using property abutting a public street in such a way that obstructs vehicular traffic,” according to court documents.
That issue is still pending, and a hearing on the matter is scheduled in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County for Sept. 30.