Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Spring 2020:
Asbury, Iowa – Gabe Bortscheller and Claudio Ordonez
Cascade, Iowa – Brett Hostert, Rachel McDermott and Emily White
Colesburg, Iowa – Kaden Jones
Cuba City, Wis. – Brady Vaassen
Dubuque – Hannah Gasper, Andrew Grawe, Caroline Hendron, Erin Kamm, Ryan Kass, Jameel Kelley, James Kruse, Adria Kunkel, Quinn Lyons, David Mercer, Sarah Potter, Kimberly Schmerbach, Rachel Schmerbach, Lexus Searles, Laura Snyder, Cathleen Stringer, Dustin Welu, Andrew West, Latavia Williams and Benjamin Yoko
Durango, Iowa – Theresa Brehm
Dyersville, Iowa – Adam Funke
Earlville, Iowa – Trace Bolsinger
Edgewood, Iowa – Andrew Askeland
Epworth, Iowa – Alyssa Dougherty, Christopher Grebner and Rebecca Kennedy
Garnavillo, Iowa – Anna Tuecke
Guttenberg, Iowa – Savannah Klemp
Hazel Green, Wis. – Lena Frank
Holy Cross, Iowa – Christopher Bramel and Jacqueline Ehrlich
La Motte, Iowa – Kelsey Maier
Maquoketa, Iowa – Alex Dague, Sarah Dickinson and Janey Saunders
New Vienna, Iowa – Susan Winter
Peosta, Iowa – Alex Miller
Platteville, Wis. – Vincent Momot and Morgan Stecklein
Worthington, Iowa – Allison Schlarmann