Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Spring 2020:

Asbury, Iowa – Gabe Bortscheller and Claudio Ordonez

Cascade, Iowa – Brett Hostert, Rachel McDermott and Emily White

Colesburg, Iowa – Kaden Jones

Cuba City, Wis. – Brady Vaassen

Dubuque – Hannah Gasper, Andrew Grawe, Caroline Hendron, Erin Kamm, Ryan Kass, Jameel Kelley, James Kruse, Adria Kunkel, Quinn Lyons, David Mercer, Sarah Potter, Kimberly Schmerbach, Rachel Schmerbach, Lexus Searles, Laura Snyder, Cathleen Stringer, Dustin Welu, Andrew West, Latavia Williams and Benjamin Yoko

Durango, Iowa – Theresa Brehm

Dyersville, Iowa – Adam Funke

Earlville, Iowa – Trace Bolsinger

Edgewood, Iowa – Andrew Askeland

Epworth, Iowa – Alyssa Dougherty, Christopher Grebner and Rebecca Kennedy

Garnavillo, Iowa – Anna Tuecke

Guttenberg, Iowa – Savannah Klemp

Hazel Green, Wis. – Lena Frank

Holy Cross, Iowa – Christopher Bramel and Jacqueline Ehrlich

La Motte, Iowa – Kelsey Maier

Maquoketa, Iowa – Alex Dague, Sarah Dickinson and Janey Saunders

New Vienna, Iowa – Susan Winter

Peosta, Iowa – Alex Miller

Platteville, Wis. – Vincent Momot and Morgan Stecklein

Worthington, Iowa – Allison Schlarmann