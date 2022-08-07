DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The week of Major League Baseball’s return to the Field of Dreams finally has arrived.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will face off Thursday, Aug. 11, in the second MLB game at the iconic site in Dyersville. A minor league game also will take place Tuesday, Aug. 9, between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.