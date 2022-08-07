DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The week of Major League Baseball’s return to the Field of Dreams finally has arrived.
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will face off Thursday, Aug. 11, in the second MLB game at the iconic site in Dyersville. A minor league game also will take place Tuesday, Aug. 9, between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels.
“What a unique opportunity we have two years in a row to host Major League Baseball here in Dubuque County,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. “And this year being able to host the minor league game, too, it’s just incredibly unique.”
Rahe also shared a few more details on Beyond the Game events surrounding the games, including Fan Fest, an opportunity for baseball fans to get free autographs from former MLB players.
Travis Wood — a former all-star pitcher who was part of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series team — is the last former MLB star to be announced for Fan Fest.
Rahe said fans wishing to get an autograph at Fan Fest can start waiting in line for a free ticket an hour before a former MLB star is scheduled to start signing autographs. People can wait in line for multiple players, and 150 tickets will be allocated per autograph session.
Many of the former MLB players also will be playing in the “Legends Dream Big” charity golf tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Eagle Ridge Resort in The Galena (Ill.) Territory.
Steve Geisz, general manager for the resort, said there will be 14 foursomes playing in the tournament, with one celebrity in each group. All foursomes are full.
All proceeds will go to Cubs Charities and Field of Big Dreams charity, the latter of which was started by Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, and focuses on children with cancer and veterans.
“It’s an extreme honor, and we hope it continues,” Geisz said of hosting the tournament. “I think what our team has done to make this event possible is incredible.”
For the MLB game, the Cubs and the Reds players will fly into Dubuque Regional Airport on Thursday, Aug. 11, Rahe said.
“Last year, the players were just amazed at the amount of people welcoming them with signs along the road,” he said. “It just goes to show that the hospitality the region is known for makes a difference. It really does.”
Below is a schedule of Beyond the Game and MLB game-related events. More details, such as musical performance and autograph signing times, can be found at beyondthegameiowa.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Minor league game tailgate, corner of Second Street Northeast and Second Avenue Northeast in Dyersville
1 to 6:30 p.m. — Budweiser Clydesdales viewing, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road in Dubuque
6 p.m. — Minor League Baseball game between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels at the Field of Dreams
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Noon to 8 p.m. — Fan Fest, St. Francis Xavier School, 203 Second St. SW in Dyersville
4 to 6 p.m. — Budweiser Clydesdales parade in Dyersville Fareway grocery store parking lot, 1207 12th Ave. SE
7 p.m. — Showing of “Field of Dreams” movie, Dyersville City Square, 214 First St. SW
Thursday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Fan Fest, St. Francis Xavier School
10 a.m. — Beer and food vendors start at Westside Park, 417 Third Ave. SW in Dyersville.
10 a.m. — “Field of Miracles” game, Miracle League of Dubuque complex in Dubuque
11 a.m. — Kids Zone activities start at Westside Park. Volunteers still are needed for kids games. Those interested can sign up at dyersville-events.volunteerlocal.com.
11:30 a.m. — Baseball Hall of Dreams museum grand opening, 310 Second St. SE in Dyersville. Whiffle ball games will take place in the afternoon. Registration to play will open Monday, Aug. 8, at the museum, and people of all ages can sign up.
12 p.m. — Musical performances begin at City Square and continue throughout the day, featuring The Ditch Lilies, Wheelhouse and Temple Hill Road.
6 p.m. — MLB at Field of Dreams. A viewing party also will be held at City Square.
Friday, Aug. 12
12 p.m. — Kids Zone activities start at Westside Park.
12 p.m. — Beer and food vendors start at Westside Park.
12 p.m. — Musical performances begin at City Square and continue throughout the day, featuring Walking Molly, 10 Fold Return and Frank Martin Busch & The Names
1 p.m. — Budweiser Clydesdales parade through downtown Dyersville.
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Game between USA Patriots and Field of Dreams Ghost Players at the Field of Dreams movie site. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3OXybow, and doors open at 3 p.m.
7:30 p.m. — Concert featuring Not Quite Brothers and Spazmatics at City Square
Saturday, Aug. 13
1 to 6:30 p.m. — Budweiser Clydesdales viewing at Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Sunday, Aug. 14
1 p.m. Budweiser Clydesdales performance at Dubuque County Fairgrounds
