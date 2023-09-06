EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities have identified the individual who died after a vehicle drove into the Mississippi River in East Dubuque on Aug. 15, but said they might never know why the vehicle entered the water.
The driver of the vehicle was Jane D. Droeszler, 65, of Saint Donatus, Iowa, according to East Dubuque Police Chief Luke Kovacic.
“She was the sole occupant of the vehicle,” Kovacic said.
East Dubuque police received a 911 call at 6:21 a.m. Aug. 15, “reporting a red minivan was spotted driving into the Mississippi River from the East Dubuque boat ramp,” according to a previous press release.
Emergency responders arrived on scene shortly after the call to find the vehicle submerged in the river.
A press release from the East Dubuque Fire Department stated that the Scales Mound Fire Protection District dive team and an Illinois Department of Natural Resources crew were sent to the scene to help recover the vehicle, and a tow company was contacted to help pull it from the water.
The vehicle was extracted from the river at about 9:30 a.m. and the victim was located, authorities said.
Kovacic said the delay in releasing Droeszler’s name was due to notifying her family members and his department completing its investigation.
He said authorities have few details about the sequence of events leading to the vehicle entering the water.
“All we know is that she left her house between 4 and 6 a.m. on the day of the event,” Kovacic said. “We don’t know the motive for driving into the water. Nothing is pointing to anything definitive. We don’t know if it was deliberate or if it was an accident.”
Kovacic said his department is awaiting the official autopsy report on Droeszler.