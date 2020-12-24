Cultural organizations and artists in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties recently were awarded about $630,000 in grants to provide financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa Arts and Cultural Recovery Program grants were awarded to 267 organizations and 152 artists statewide who could "demonstrate lost income and extra expenses incurred due to the pandemic," a press release states.
The grants ranged from $1,500 to $175,000, and the funding came from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The release states that the 550 total grant applicants reported losing a combined $46.4 million in income since the pandemic began.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque was one of eight organizations statewide to receive awards of $175,000.
In, all 18 organizations and nine artists in Dubuque County received $560,700 grants. Other recipients in the county that received at least $10,000 were:
- Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, $79,300
- Five Flags Theater, $58,000
- Grand Opera House, $51,800
- University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, $47,200
- The Lift, $26,400
- National Farm Toy Museum, $17,300
- Bell Tower Theater, $15,600
- Smokestack, $10,400
In Jones County, two organizations and three artists received a total of $30,600 in grants. That included $18,400 for National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa.
In Jackson County, three organizations and one artist received a total of $29,200 in grants. That included $19,200 for Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa.
In Clayton County, three organizations received a total of $7,400 in grants.
In Delaware County, one artist received a grant of $2,500.