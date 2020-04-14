An updated proposal for automated trash collection in Dubuque received a similar response as before from a city commission Monday.
Resilient Community Advisory Commission members voted, 8-1, to stand by its March recommendation that the City Council table the proposal.
Commission Member Craig Reber, one of the majority, said he was “very cognizant of the workers’ safety.”
“But I don’t think we have ever had anything like COVID-19 either,” he said. “This is not the time for the city to make a non-essential capital investment.”
Last fall, city officials unveiled the proposal, which at the time was presented as costing $1.9 million over the next three fiscal years to buy new trash carts, adding robot arms to city garbage trucks and purchasing two new automated trash collection trucks.
Last month, the advisory commission voted unanimously to recommend that the proposal be tabled, citing lack of information and public input.
The proposal had been reshaped by city staff since.
The cost of such a move now is significantly lower. City documents state that two new trash collection trucks will need to be purchased regardless, so their cost should not have wholly been included in the earlier estimate — just the additional cost for them to be automated collection trucks.
The city now says the total cost of the move would be about $850,000 over three years.
Gone was a previously proposed increase to the city’s monthly solid waste collection fee, from $15.62 to $16.82. City Manager Mike Van Milligen told the Telegraph Herald last week that the automation cost now would be covered, in part, by projected savings from reduced workers’ compensation claims.
Newly included was an option to have a 34-gallon trash cart. The original proposal only included options for 48-, 64- and 94-gallon carts.
The city’s current “basic service” option for trash collection allows one 35-gallon bag or can per household.
That basic service is $15.62 per month — the same cost as the 34-gallon cart under the new proposal.
Meanwhile, the costs of the other three sizes of carts have increased under the new proposal. The 48-gallon cart, originally set for $15.62, now is $17.22. The 64-gallon one climbed from $16.26 to $20.65. The 94-gallon option jumped from $24.39 to $29.
Commission Member Dean Boles cast the lone dissenting vote Monday, stating the new proposal addressed the commission’s previous concerns.
“I really appreciated all of the work they have done and the changes made,” Boles said. “I am inclined to agree with their budget recommendations. I am swayed by workers’ safety, and I am also swayed by the new 34-gallon cart.”
The other commission members said the revised proposal did address some of their concerns, but they indicated they want to see more zero-waste incentives as well as added public input.
“For me, the fee structure has improved in this,” said Commission Member Jake Kohlhaas. “It’s not what I would like, but it’s better. The issue of community engagement was not really addressed. Especially with the uncertainty with the COVID stuff on our budget, I don’t see why I would change my recommendation.”