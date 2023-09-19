Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — City of Maquoketa officials seek volunteers to help paint picnic shelters in several of the city’s parks this weekend.
“Paint the Parks Day” will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at First Ward Park, Fifth Ward Park and Horseshoe Pond Park, according to a press release.
Volunteers should meet at the Horseshoe Pond Park picnic shelter at 7:30 a.m. for park assignments and instructions, and should wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoor painting.
Paint, brushes and supplies will be provided, although any volunteers with ladders are welcome to bring them.
Groups interested in volunteering at a specific park should call Maquoketa City Hall at 563-652-2484.
