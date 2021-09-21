Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CUBA CITY, Wis. -- The Cuba City Rescue Squad will host a drive-thru meal fundraising event this weekend.
The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until sold out on Sunday, Sept. 26, in the back parking lot of the Cuba City Fire and Rescue building, 1013 S. Main St.
The cost is $12 per meal.
All proceeds will help purchase life-saving defibrillators.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.