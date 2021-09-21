CUBA CITY, Wis. -- The Cuba City Rescue Squad will host a drive-thru meal fundraising event this weekend.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until sold out on Sunday, Sept. 26, in the back parking lot of the Cuba City Fire and Rescue building, 1013 S. Main St.

The cost is $12 per meal.

All proceeds will help purchase life-saving defibrillators.

