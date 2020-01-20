Local law enforcement reports Telegraph Herald Jan 20, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported: Nathaniel J. Lange, 44, of 2487 White St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 2:25 p.m. Saturday at his residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-county-iowa Dubuque-iowa Crime Comments disabled. Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Registration available for St. Mark Youth Enrichment ice golf event Delaware County foundation grant applications due soon Miracle League of Dubuque to hold fundraising breakfast Local lawmaker proposes $100 cap on 30-day supply of insulin Person who makes a difference: Retired Bellevue art teacher continues passion for teaching Dubuque County leaders talk Operation: New View's debt load ahead of possible merger WD school board renames library to honor longtime principal Local officials offer mixed reaction to proposal to eliminate cash bail in Illinois Dyersville brewery project earns statewide award Five Flags reconstruction proposal: Could naming rights, fees, other funding generate $20 million? Through technology, UW-P instructor highlights importance of rural places Biz Buzz: Cascade downtown hopes to add to growing momentum, Dubuque logistics firm expands reach and Lancaster business opens new chapter Dubuque museum still intends to demo nearby vacant building Local law enforcement reports What's happening Dubuque students' MLK tributes praise work of 'peaceful heroes' Miracle League of Dubuque to hold fundraising breakfast Registration available for St. Mark Youth Enrichment ice golf event Delaware County foundation grant applications due soon Dubuque Women's March rescheduled due to weather Ag news: Iowa officials to host seminar on foot-and-mouth disease Police: Truck driver crashed into retaining wall near Dodge Street in Dubuque Republicans reintroduce local Democrat's land banks bill As populations recover, bald eagles head south, east in search of new habitat 14 months after fatal crash on Julien Dubuque Bridge, family still waiting on answers Week in Review: Top stories from across the tri-states 'American Pickers' episode filmed in Dyersville to air Snow arrives just in time for Dubuque Ice Fest Anti-abortion activists hold annual 'Walk for Life' in Dubuque 1 shot during multi-hour standoff in Boscobel Dubuque to enforce odd/even snow route policy today, Monday Politics: Iowa lawmakers back their presidential candidates on debate night Local dairy farmers, industry seek to leave recent challenges behind in 2020 Galena ski resort celebrates 60th season Write the Caption What's happening Lunch menu Dubuque to enforce odd/even snow route policy Sunday and Monday Anti-abortion activists hold annual 'Walk for Life' in Dubuque Police: 1 injured during multi-hour standoff with armed man in Boscobel Dubuque Women's March rescheduled due to weather Dubuque police: Intoxicated man suffers 'significant facial injuries' in crash into telephone pole Dubuque drug dealer sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison on gun charge Open house on Maquoketa street project set for Monday Manchester meth dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison At-large Platteville council seat to be filled by write-in NAACP to host MLK Jr. contest award ceremony Sunday Local law enforcement reports Lead found in water fixtures at 3 Dubuque schools