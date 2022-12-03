GALENA, Ill. — The owner of a popular Dubuque restaurant has taken the helm at a Galena eatery.

Kevin Scharpf, owner and chef at Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar in Dubuque, is the new owner of Otto’s Place in Galena, along with his wife, Lyndsi Scharpf.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.