PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Deb McGrath, running in the Democratic Party primary for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, told Democrats in Platteville on Thursday that her background has prepared her to fight for democracy and human rights.

McGrath is an Army veteran, a retired undercover CIA officer and one of four Democrats running in the primary. If she wins the nomination, she will face Republican Derrick Van Orden — a return candidate from 2020 — in the general election this November.

