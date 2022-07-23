Army veteran and former CIA officer Deb McGrath (third from right), of Menomonie, Wis., talks during a campaign stop at Broske Center in Platteville, Wis., on Thursday. McGrath is running to succeed retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Deb McGrath, running in the Democratic Party primary for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, told Democrats in Platteville on Thursday that her background has prepared her to fight for democracy and human rights.
McGrath is an Army veteran, a retired undercover CIA officer and one of four Democrats running in the primary. If she wins the nomination, she will face Republican Derrick Van Orden — a return candidate from 2020 — in the general election this November.
During her speech to about 30 people at Platteville’s Broske Center, McGrath said her service experience made her the right person for the seat in 2022, especially after the Jan. 6 insurrection last year.
“I’ve been in embassies attacked. That shows instability of government,” she said. “Worst is that the Republican opponent in this race, Derrick Van Orden was there (on Jan. 6) — someone who had taken the same oath to protect and defend the Constitution that I had ... It is not time for typical politicians. I will fight for our families, our economy and the strength of our nation.”
Van Orden attended then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 and posted videos outside the Capitol, having joined the march, but he says he did not take part in the attack on the Capitol.
McGrath also related military experiences that she said also make her the right candidate for the moment, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade. Those started, she said, when she became pregnant while serving in the Army in Korea.
“In those days, there was more shame surrounding that,” she said. “I wasn’t married. I was in command. I was stripped of command that day. So I understand the economic consequences of what we’re facing. We fought for our rights. And yet the privacy, the ability to make a decision wasn’t there.”
Suzanne Buchart, of Platteville, said reproductive rights were her “bottom line as a voter,” and appreciated McGrath’s fervor.
“I have never voted for someone who isn’t pro-choice and never would,” she said. “I hope suburban women are going to focus on what all this means for them, to not even be able to get contraception, maybe.”
McGrath said codifying reproductive rights and protections for LGBTQ+ people were two things she would not bend on, but she also pledged to work across the aisle on other things.
“I have been serving our country over politics my entire life,” she said. “I represent our Democratic values of helping people gain opportunity, helping the economy thrive. But I’m a listener. I like to talk with people and hear their perspectives.”
Platteville resident Fred Domann said he appreciated that point.
“What I like about (outgoing incumbent U.S. Rep.) Ron Kind is he would cross the aisle,” he said. “I think this lady would, too.”
Van Orden said he believes voters will choose him due to current hardships they are facing, including inflation.
“Wisconsinites have seen what Democratic leadership looks like, and it is a disaster,” he said, in an emailed statement. “We need a fighter who will stand up and fight to bring down costs, and put an end to the radical Biden-Pelosi agenda that is making life harder for all Americans.”
