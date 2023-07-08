A recent grant allocation means 21 Dubuque nonprofits will receive funds to help cover their operational expenses, and six initiatives devoted to arts and culture will receive an influx of cash from the city.

The Dubuque City Council recently approved a recommendation from the city’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission to divvy up $250,000 in operating support grant funds among the nonprofits, and split $35,000 of special project grant money to six initiatives that will “cultivate unique and innovative creative arts and culture experiences for the community,” according a press release.

Recommended for you