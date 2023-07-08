A recent grant allocation means 21 Dubuque nonprofits will receive funds to help cover their operational expenses, and six initiatives devoted to arts and culture will receive an influx of cash from the city.
The Dubuque City Council recently approved a recommendation from the city’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission to divvy up $250,000 in operating support grant funds among the nonprofits, and split $35,000 of special project grant money to six initiatives that will “cultivate unique and innovative creative arts and culture experiences for the community,” according a press release.
Both the operating support grants and special project grants are funded annually by the City.
Money awarded ranged from over $22,000 to just under $400 for the operational grants.
“The nice thing about this program is it allows organizations to use those dollars toward their general operations,” said Nick Halder, executive director of the Grand Opera House. “For us, it will be covering heating and cooling for our building, which makes a dent but doesn’t cover it all.”
A review panel separate from the commission used a scoring system to grade the applications. Then, those grades were presented to the commission blindly.
“It’s all done above board, because all of us are attached to different (nonprofit) organizations, so it takes away some of that subjectivity,” said Halder, who also chairs the Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission.
Halder said uses for the operational support grants aren’t splashy, but are necessary to the recipients. That piece of the grant program is designed to encourage art accessibility, education and cultural heritage programming, the press releases states.
While applying, applicants were required to demonstrate financial stability and explain how diversity, equity and inclusion were ingrained in their respective organizations and programs.
Recipients for the special project grants were also judged by the panel.
The $8,000 special projects grant received by the Dubuque County Historical Society will be used to expand the 20-year celebration of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium by helping fund a new initiative that will bring in experts to add perspective on the impacts of immigration and systemic racism, as well as environmental impacts, in the community.
“We are looking to present a retrospective look at where we live and how environments shape our community,” said the museum’s director of grants, Paula Neuhaus.
Another, separate round of grant funds is available now through the city’s Creative Empowerment sub grant program. The program is funded by National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan Act money and is the second time it has been available to Dubuque creatives.
Ten first-round recipients were announced in May and received a portion of a $19,881 allocation.
Applications for the second round of Creative Empowerment funding are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 14, and the money is devoted to “creatives residing in Dubuque ... to aid in the production of tangible public-facing, arts-based projects that further their careers and deepen their community engagement,” a press release states.
A total of $7,000 is available in that program, with a minimum request of $500 and a maximum of $2,000.