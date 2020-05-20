EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members this week passed a range of tax and fee increases as part of an effort to reduce the city’s budget deficit.
They also voted to ask residents to approve a tax increase.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the provisions approved by council members will generate $130,000 annually. The city’s budget deficit is about $300,000 this fiscal year.
The tax and fee proposals discussed this week were:
• Council members voted unanimously to ask voters in November to approve increasing of the city’s local options sales tax from 0.5% to 1%. The move would generate an additional $111,000 annually, Herrig said.
- Council members voted unanimously to approve raising the city’s municipal utility tax from 3% to 5%.
- Council members voted unanimously to increase the annual fire district fees from $65 to $100 for residential properties and from $123.75 to $175 for commercial properties. The fee only applies to properties outside of the city limits.
- Council members unanimously voted against implementing a “wheel tax.” Residents would have had to pay $15 annually for a sticker to display visibly on vehicles. Herrig said he opposed the tax and that “it would be a disaster to enforce.”
- Council members voted unanimously to increase the city’s sewer and water usage rates by 10%, along with increasing the water capital improvement fee from $5 to $7.
- The city’s sewer capital fund fee will increase from $5 to $7, the wastewater maintenance fee will increase from $15 to $17 and the garbage fee will increase from $13.32 to $16. All measures passed unanimously.
- Council members once again shot down a proposed 1% food and beverage tax. Herrig said he proposed the tax be implemented until the November referendum.
Council members voted down a resolution to increase liquor license fees by $20,000.
- Council members voted against increasing building permit fees by 100%. They also voted to not adopt a $100 contractor fee.
Council members were not as aligned when it came to considering temporarily suspending their pay. A motion to do so was voted down, 4-2, with Adam Arling and Robin Pearson voting in favor.
Herrig said council members are paid $50 or $60 per meeting, depending on when a council member was elected.
Pearson said she felt that it would be a good gesture for council members to not be paid during the pandemic. She said she intends to donate her salary back to the city.
“I think it’s the right thing to do until we can get back on our feet,” she said.
Martin Werner said he did not oppose council members doing that, but he felt it should be a voluntary move, not mandated.
“At the time, there was only one person that was interested in doing it,” Werner said. “I just want to keep it voluntary.”
Council members did vote unanimously to eliminate this year’s annual salary increase for the city manager. Herrig said he proposed the measure and felt it was appropriate.
Herrig said some of the measures approved by the council will not go into effect until 2021, but they all will help address the city’s financial issues.
“This is a good step in the right direction,” he said.