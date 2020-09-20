A group of Dubuque residents has submitted a petition demanding that the City Council repeal its mandate requiring people to wear face masks in public.
The petition submitted to the city by UnMask DBQ contains 560 signatures. It states that the current mask mandate is unlawful and must be repealed by Dubuque City Council.
Since Aug. 8, people in Dubuque have been required to wear face masks when in public indoor settings or outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Dubuque City Council members enacted the mask mandate in an effort to curb the proliferation of COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization advocate for the effectiveness of wearing face masks as a means of reducing the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said there is clear scientific evidence that face masks are effective in protecting against COVID-19.
Since its enactment, the Dubuque Police Department has received 65 complaints of people or businesses not complying with the mask mandate, none of which resulted in citations being written.
Nichole Weber, member of UnMask DBQ, said the petition was created to bring awareness to what she and other residents feel is an abuse of power by the city.
“They lack the evidence they would need to take away our civil liberties,” she said. “They don’t have any concrete proof that this is actually effective.”
Weber said there is still insufficient evidence to definitively conclude that face masks work, and that it has created an unnecessary burden for many residents.
“They don’t know how things operate here demographically,” Weber said. “They aren’t taking into account how this is affecting people.”
Weber said she believes the mask mandate has contributed to creating public hostility against people who are exempt from wearing face masks. She also pointed to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases to argue against the mandate’s effectiveness.
Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol said there is overwhelming evidence from scientific studies and medical experts that points to the importance of wearing face masks in public.
“How many different professionals and studies do these people have to hear to believe that masks are the one single best way to knock down the transmission of the virus?” Buol asked. “I don’t understand why they don’t want to do what is best for the community.”
Buol pointed out that numerous signatures on the petition include addresses that are not located in Dubuque, including some from Arizona.
Weber said the people who signed the petition are mostly Dubuque residents, along with some that “do commerce in Dubuque.”
City Council Member Ric Jones said he believes the residents who oppose the mask mandate largely underestimate the importance of wearing face masks.
“I don’t care to wear a mask, but I do because it’s the right thing to do,” Jones said. “I think COVID is so much worse than having to wear a mask. This is a bad, bad virus that we know little about, except that people can slow it down by wearing a mask.”