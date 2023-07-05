A developer is planning an extensive renovation project at a downtown Dubuque building that would revitalize commercial space and add 36 apartments in the structure.

City of Dubuque officials propose awarding more than $2.7 million in grant incentives and tax increment financing for the project via a development agreement with 799 Main LLC, which plans to invest about $12 million to revitalize the first-floor commercial space and add 36 market-rate apartments on the upper levels of the four-story building at 799 Main St, also known as the Nesler Centre.

