A developer is planning an extensive renovation project at a downtown Dubuque building that would revitalize commercial space and add 36 apartments in the structure.
City of Dubuque officials propose awarding more than $2.7 million in grant incentives and tax increment financing for the project via a development agreement with 799 Main LLC, which plans to invest about $12 million to revitalize the first-floor commercial space and add 36 market-rate apartments on the upper levels of the four-story building at 799 Main St, also known as the Nesler Centre.
Dubuque City Council members today are expected to consider setting a public hearing for July 17 to discuss and potentially vote on the agreement.
Recommended for you
“We’re excited about this (development). This is another 36 quality units in our downtown, right in the business district, which is great for making a walkable downtown,” said Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors.
The building at 799 Main St. is owned by Chris Miller, of Miller Cos., with 799 Main LLC as a separate entity to own the building for the purpose of historic tax credits. Miller Cos.’ construction arm, Miller Development Group, has completed several other historic redevelopment projects in recent years, including the Riverworks apartments at 40-44 Main St. and work at 210 Jones St., which houses Creative Adventure Lab.
Miller purchased the 799 Main St. building just over a year ago based on its location, which he thought would make it an ideal structure for housing.
“I feel like this particular area of downtown is underserved,” he said. “I think we’re all well aware that there’s apartments going up all over Dubuque, but this particular area has a great employer base within walking distance of the building.”
City documents state that the upper story residential space at 799 Main St. recently has been vacant, and the first floor commercial space has been only 30% occupied over the past several years. For many years, the building housed pizza restaurant Town Clock Inn, which closed its Main Street location in 2021 and moved to Centralia last year.
“It’ll be nice to have some additional retail options available to the thousands of people who work in that general area,” Connors said. “It creates a vibrant downtown, so it’s mutually beneficial for the retail and the downtown employees.”
Miller said the building currently has two tenants: the local Department of Health and Human Services office and Area Substance Abuse Council. Both entities would be relocated to other downtown buildings owned by Miller Cos. for the duration of the construction process, which would begin by Oct. 1 and be “substantially completed” by Dec. 31, 2024, according to council documents.
“We’re going to take the interior down to the exterior walls and then build it back from there,” Miller said.
He said the retail space will be able to be subdivided into potentially six sections. A tenant or tenants for the space has not yet been determined.
Under the proposed development agreement, 799 Main LLC would receive $2,382,640 in tax-increment financing rebates over a period of 10 years for the project.
The city also would award the project a $360,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant, which would not be disbursed until the city has issued a certificate of completion for the project and would be paid in $10,000 payments for each apartment that receives a certificate of completion.
Finally, the city would provide three matching grants for planning and design, facade work and the hiring of a financial consultant for the project, not to cumulatively exceed $35,000.
“Adaptive reuse projects typically have a funding gap, and these (incentives) fill that gap and make it possible to redevelop it in the fashion that we’re trying to do,” Miller said.
He said the apartments will be “professionally designed, with high-end finishes and many amenities,” and will be a mixture of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units.
The development agreement would require the developer to accept applications from qualified prospective tenants with housing choice vouchers issued under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 8 voucher program or a similar program.
That aspect of the agreement was particularly attractive to Council Member Laura Roussell.
“We do have a lack of landlords that accept those (vouchers), so anytime we can add to that pool of available apartments, that is a win,” she said, adding that she also was pleased to see the city offering a variety of incentives to support such a significant investment.
Council Member Ric Jones also offered enthusiastic support for the project.
“It’s a neat old building, … and to get it rehabbed and get some residential units in there is pretty spectacular news,” he said. “Downtown residential is tremendously important to any city, and we’ve got a young generation of folks moving here that want to live close to work and close to services. It ... keeps the core of the city alive and well.”