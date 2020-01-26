Panel discusses changing laws related to marijuana, CBD
An expert panel of law enforcement officials and attorneys provided guidance and clarity Thursday amid evolving laws related to the use of marijuana and cannabis derivative CBD.
More than 75 people gathered at Hotel Julien Dubuque for “Getting into the Weeds,” an event orchestrated by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Molly Grover said changes related to marijuana have been a hot topic in the business community.
“There have been many questions, concerns and confusion regarding the recent legalization of marijuana in Illinois as of Jan. 1, 2020, and its impact on our employers and workplaces,” she said.
Police Chief Mark Dalsing said using marijuana lawfully in Illinois still could have negative consequences.
He noted that, unlike alcohol, THC remains in a user’s system long after the use of marijuana. That means people could use marijuana legally in Illinois and still have it in their body once they return to Iowa, where recreational marijuana use remains against the law.
6 UW-Platteville students being monitored for coronavirus
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Six University of Wisconsin-Platteville students are being monitored for coronavirus after recently returning from a trip to China.
The students were screened for the Wuhan coronavirus at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago when they returned from China on Tuesday, according to a statement from the university. None of the six showed any symptoms of the disease, but they are being monitored on a regular basis as a precautionary measure.
The unique strand of coronavirus has spread rapidly through China, with more than 1,200 people infected and at least 41 killed.
The UW-P students were returning from a trip to Wuhan, China, where the disease is believed to have originated and where the vast majority of China’s cases have been diagnosed.
Speaker: MLK ‘challenged us’ to hear voices of the Marginalized
The Rev. Soong-Chan Rah said Martin Luther King Jr.’s message resonates for him, and for all of us.
“He challenged us to hear the voices of the marginalized, the voices of those who were disenfranchised,” Rah said. “It’s a very important message for us today.”
Rah provided the keynote speech to a crowd of more than 300 people Monday at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration in Dubuque, held at Grand River Center.
Hosted by Faces & Voices, the event was supported by the City of Dubuque, Dubuque Community Schools, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and First Baptist Church of Dubuque.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday honoring the late civil rights leader, who was born on Jan. 15, 1929, and assassinated in 1968.
Officials: Closure of crisis center puts pressure on jail
Dubuque County inmates facing trial on violent charges are being housed alongside those spending just a day or two behind bars for less-serious infractions.
Meanwhile, offenders experiencing mental health crises are locked in isolation in holding cells built during the Nixon administration. And when they are released, they often return to jail due to a lack of long-term-care options.
It’s a situation that has gotten increasingly challenging for the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, officials told county supervisors during a recent budget work session.
Jail Administrator Mike Muenster and Sheriff Joe Kennedy said year-over-year increases in the number of inmates and the length of their stays often mean staff cannot properly classify and separate low-level offenders from felons. They also said the building’s design presents safety and security concerns. The average number of inmates being housed daily in the jail increased from 139 in 2009 to 168 in 2019.
eport: More older Dubuquers staying in the workforce
When employers analyze the local labor market, the aging demographics of the workforce stand out as a looming problem.
Some experts think this same group of seasoned professionals could offer a solution.
Data from the analytics firm EMSI shows that there are more than 16,000 workers who are at least 55 years old in Dubuque County, about 5% more than the national average for similarly sized metro areas. According to EMSI, this makes the county more susceptible to adverse economic impacts influenced by retirement.
A wave of baby boomer retirements could exacerbate existing workforce issues in Dubuque County, where the unemployment rate sits at just 2.2% and many companies are struggling to find qualified workers.
Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., believes this phenomenon has captured the attention of local employers.
In recent studies conducted by GDDC, 45% of companies shared concerns about the impact of retirements in the next 12 months, and 30% identified succession planning as a top priority.
Ensemble brings music, message of tolerance to Dubuque school
Five musicians on Wednesday sought to re-create the experience of being in a desert for Hoover Elementary School students.
Peter Marck, who plays the double bass for Arab-Jewish ensemble Shesh Besh, explained how the flutist in his group would tell the story of nights and days in the arid landscape through his music. The rest of the performers would enhance the story with their accompaniment.
Shesh Besh brought sounds of music from around the world to Hoover as part of the Dubuque Arts Council’s artist-in-residence program. The group is visiting area schools over the next one and a half weeks.
Marck explained that Shesh Besh members come from the same country but different cultures — two of the performers are former members of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and three come from Arab backgrounds.
“We wanted to show that you could put two cultures together and come out with one very beautiful product,” Marck said.