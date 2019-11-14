Officials have solidified plans to build a new Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque — and construction on the project could start in less than a year.
“We are pretty confident that we’ll go ahead with this (project),” said the Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor at Church of the Resurrection. “The thing that we need is the final numbers in terms of costs.”
Parish and school leaders have spent months working out the details of the project. They now aim to launch a capital campaign for parishioners yet this year.
“It’s very exciting,” Gibbs said. “The teachers are very excited, and they’re grateful to be included, envisioning for the school, having input.”
While plans still are being finalized, officials are looking to demolish the wing of the existing school located north of the gym. In its place, they plan to construct a three-story building to house elementary students and early child care offerings.
The ground floor would include classrooms for kindergartners and first graders, with flexible spaces between rooms for students to use, as well as art and music rooms and offices.
The middle floor would be home to Resurrection’s early childhood program. That includes space for new child care offerings to serve children as young as infants and room for an additional 3-year-old preschool class.
“We’re helping address that need for the infant care (in the community),” said Lis Ernst, the school’s early childhood director.
With the addition of full-day child care services, school leaders also would be able to add afternoon prekindergarten classes for 4-year-olds, in addition to their current morning offerings.
The top floor of the building would house second grade through fifth grade, a media room, flexible spaces for students and an overflow room that would allow the addition of a classroom as needed.
The existing gym and surrounding hallways would remain in use, and the current kitchen would be remodeled.
“It’s like a dream come true, and it’s so exciting for the community,” Principal Denise Grant said.
Church of the Resurrection leaders undertook a feasibility study this year to determine parishioner support for the project, initially estimated at $7 million.
They found that parishioners could potentially raise $2.5 million to $3 million, in addition to $2.5 million pledged by an anonymous donor.
Holy Family Catholic Schools officials also pledged financial support but have not finalized that amount, Gibbs said.
Resurrection Elementary is operated by Holy Family, but the building is owned by the parish, so church leaders ultimately are responsible for making decisions about major building improvements.
Gibbs said parish leaders are waiting to receive an updated cost estimate for the project now that they have fleshed out their plans. Once that is available, they will have a better sense of how much they will ask parishioners to raise.
Officials have opted to hold off on constructing expanded parish spaces such as conference rooms because it would have required more space than was available in the building’s footprint and cost. Officials are examining how those spaces might fit into future plans, Gibbs said.
Officials would like to break ground on the new building at the end of the current school year. They anticipate construction would take about one year.
“My hope is at the end of the next academic year, we would have a school building,” Gibbs said.
School and parish leaders are discussing how they would house students displaced by the construction. They are considering re-purposing the remaining space in the existing school building, using space in the church or adding portable classrooms.
Grant said officials would be able to accommodate an anticipated influx of students coming from the upcoming closure of Holy Ghost Elementary School and St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program.
“The spaces we’re looking at, I’m confident we have room for everybody,” Grant said.