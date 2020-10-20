CASCADE, Iowa — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cascade Fire Department will not hold its annual fundraising Halloween dance.
Instead, it is finding alternative ways to make up the lost funds with a Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 31. The department recently has been selling raffle tickets by mail for cash prizes to be drawn the night of the parade. Tickets can be purchased for $5 each or five tickets for $20 from any Cascade firefighter or at Lyons Service Center.
Fire Chief Denny Green said one major feature of the event carried over is the costume contest.
“We’re still going to have our costumes like we have in the masquerade dance,” he. “They’re going to be in the parade.”
Green emphasized that many people look forward to the event all year, so they wanted to make sure those people weren’t disappointed.
“The big thing is that people plan,” he said. “There are people after last year’s dance who were already talking about costumes for next year, so we wanted to still do the costumes.”
In addition to the raffle prizes, cash prizes will be awarded to the winner of each contest category.
The parade is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. from the ambulance garage to the fire station. It is designed to eliminate potential germ spread through social distancing, having no crowd interaction and no throwing of candy. Every year, all proceeds from the dance fund the volunteer fire department’s equipment replacement needs.