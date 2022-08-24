With county fair season winding down, a new round of fair royalty has taken over the “reigns.”
From the jovial little misses to the elegant fair queens, royalty from local fairs that have been held so far include:
Dubuque County Fair: Kayla Donovan, 17, of Bankston, was named Dubuque County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Cindy and Bob Donovan.
The fair princess is Leah Schwenker, 16, of Bernard. She is the daughter of Keri and Dan Schwenker.
Delaware County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Maddie Hoeger, 17, of Manchester. She is the daughter of Janet and Jason Hoeger.
Tessa Tauke, 17, of Earlville, was named fair princess. She is the daughter of Diane and Mark Tauke.
Jackson County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Mary Holtz, 20, of Maquoketa. She is the daughter of Lisa and Jeff Holtz.
Clayton County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Raegan Stelken, 17, of Strawberry Point. She is the daughter of Trisha and Nic Stelken.
Alexis Fettkether, 18, of Elkader, is the fair princess. She is the daughter of Lynn and Lawrence Fettkether.
Jones County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Reagan Schneiter, 17, of Monticello. She is the daughter of Jackie and Ron Schneiter. Raegan also won second runner up at the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest.
Grace Bergfeld, 18, of Bernard, was crowned fair princess. She is the daughter of Christy and Dean Bergfeld.
Lafayette County (Wis.) Fair: Alyssa Lange, 18, of South Wayne, was named Fairest of the Fair. She is the daughter of Tracy and Eric Lange.
Grant County (Wis.) Fair: Ashlie Vesbach, 20, of Platteville, was named the Fairest of the Fair. She is the daughter of Karen and Charles Vesbach.
The junior fairest of the fair is eighth-grader Libby Vogt, of Bloomington. She is the daughter of Kim and Matt Vogt.
Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Fair: The fair queen is Liliana Varela, 17, of Warren, Ill. She is the daughter of Dustin and Justina Strait and Alfredo Varela.
The Junior Miss is Lillian Barker, 12, of Warren, Ill. She is the daughter of Jase Barker and Nicole Davis. The Young Miss is Grace Trone, 10, of Warren, Ill. She is the daughter of Abe and Peggy Trone.
