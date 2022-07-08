11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A variety of food trucks will be on site selling lunch items, with live music by Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Youth Chamber Ensemble at 11:30 a.m. and by Andy Wilberding at noon. Cost: Free to attend. More information: https://bit.ly/3kKCDdw.
9 a.m. to midnight. Volleyball, softball and baseball tournaments, a pie silent auction, raffle, a chicken dinner and live music highlight this year’s celebration. Tickets for food and the raffle will be available for purchase at the event. Admission: Free. More information: 563-590-1579.
Farm Fun Day in The Galena Territory
Saturday, Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road, rural Galena, Ill.
10 a.m. to noon. Family-friendly event featuring crafts, a petting zoo, cow milking, and making ice cream and butter. Admission: Free, but donations suggested. More information: 815-777-9550.
Asbury Music in the Park
Saturday, Asbury Park, intersection of Springsteen Drive and Asbury Road
Noon to 10 p.m. Live local music accompanied by games, magic, face painting and more. The evening headliner is The Funktastic 5. Free ice cream, as well as food and beverages available for purchase. No carry-ins permitted. Admission: Free. More information: 563-556-7106.
Music in the Gardens
Sunday, Packard Pavilion, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. This week’s performance is Secrets — 1960s, 1970s and 1980s variety, presented by Dubuque Arts Council. Cost: Free, with donations accepted. Food and ice cream is available for purchase. More information: dubuqueartscouncil.com.
Mud Lake Bluegrass Sundays Series
Sunday, Mud Lake Park, 22312 Golf Lake Road, rural Dubuque
Noon to 6 p.m. Pickers Pick-nic from noon to 2 p.m. Guest instructors help with tuning, answering questions and organizing jam sessions. At 2 p.m., a regional opening act will perform, followed by The Armchair Boogie Band from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Food and souvenirs will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring coolers and lawn chairs. Cost: Free, but donations accepted.
