DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has added 13 communities to its list of Iowa Great Places.

Locations include Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, as well as re-designation in Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor.

