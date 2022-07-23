DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has added 13 communities to its list of Iowa Great Places.
Locations include Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, as well as re-designation in Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor.
The department also designated Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
Iowa Great Places are designated "to support new and existing infrastructure that cultivates arts and culture, architecture, business, community diversity, historic assets, housing options and the natural environment in their neighborhoods, communities and regions," according to a press release.
Forty-two communities have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program began in 2005. Funding is derived from the Iowa Legislature through an annual appropriation from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.
Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts are selected as walkable, mixed-use destinations, with a high concentration of cultural facilities. Sixteen communities have received designation.
Both programs are components of Iowa’s placemaking strategy to influence cultural community development and economic opportunities.
