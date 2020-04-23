Unfilled public safety positions, canceled city projects and stagnant city wages likely will become the norm as the City of Dubuque braces for a massive financial loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials predict the city could lose an estimated $16 million in revenue combined this fiscal year and next.
That’s a dramatic increase from a month ago, when officials were predicting a $2.5 million decrease in revenue this fiscal year as a result of the pandemic. That figure has almost doubled, with officials projecting a $4.4 million loss for the fiscal year ending June 30 and nearly $12 million in losses the following year.
“The financial impact of COVID-19 is unknown and unprecedented,” city Finance and Budget Director Jenny Larson told City Council members during a special work session Wednesday.
A record number of workers in the state have filed for unemployment benefits as businesses closed and consumers stay home due to the pandemic.
“The losses show an instant, deep drop that surpasses even the Great Recession for Iowans,” Larson said.
In the past four weeks, more than 210,000 jobless benefits claims have been filed, including a record 67,334 claims filed the first week of April. That surpasses the total of 64,600 jobless claims filed from May 2008 to January 2010 during the height of the last recession.
“Foreclosures due to unemployment, inability to pay taxes and mortgages may increase and happen more quickly,” Larson said.
That could have a long-lasting impact on city finances that stretches into 2023.
Hiring freezes, cuts implemented
To mitigate anticipated financial losses, city leaders have frozen hiring for 30 vacant city positions, including police, fire and public works personnel. Larson estimates the city would save $1.4 million this fiscal year by not filling the vacant positions and about $1.8 million by not filling positions next fiscal year.
Frozen positions will be evaluated by the city manager on a case-by-case basis and re-evaluated each quarter, Larson said.
Additionally, city leaders recommend a hiring freeze on most new positions recommended in the fiscal year budget that begins July 1. That would save an estimated $494,000.
How far into next fiscal year the positions will remain frozen will depend on available revenue, Larson said.
City leaders also canceled capital projects not yet under contract. Grant-funded projects and those needed to address health and safety likely will occur, Larson said.
City officials also recommend the city:
- Eliminate a planned 1.5% wage increase for all city employees next fiscal year, for a projected $731,000 in savings
- Delay $2.1 million worth of combined equipment replacement this fiscal year and next
- Freeze $12.3 million of capital projects planned for this fiscal year and $3.2 million of capital projects planned for next fiscal year
- Freeze department travel budgets for conferences and training, except for those required to retain job certifications, required for accreditation and other limited circumstances. That is anticipated to create a savings of about $270,000 this fiscal year and $746,000 next fiscal year.
Larson said the city can utilize about $2.4 million out of a $17 million working balance to help offset projected revenue losses while satisfying a city policy to have a minimum 20% of the general fund in reserves.
Dipping below that benchmark could lower the city’s credit rating and increase its borrowing costs, she said.
“It’s just breathtaking,” Council Member David Resnick said of the projected financial losses.
Council members asked few questions and will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, to hold a public hearing to adopt the city budget for fiscal year beginning July 1. They also will discuss recommended budget changes.
Mayor lobbies federal lawmakers
The city has been awarded some federal assistance totaling about $5.6 million. The money provides supplemental funding for community assistance and response to the pandemic, with a percentage covering administrative overhead.
Federal funds received include assistance to police, fire and EMS, transit services, airport operations, and emergency housing for the homeless and those living in cramped quarters who become sick and need to be quarantined.
City leaders, though, say the added program funding is not enough. Mayor Roy Buol has asked federal lawmakers representing Iowa to include direct financial assistance to local governments with populations smaller than 500,000 in the next supplemental coronavirus relief bill.
The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed in late March provided $150 billion to local, state and tribal governments, but only provided direct assistance to the 31 largest U.S. cities and counties.
Iowa received $1.25 billion under the CARES Act, but neither the Treasury Department nor Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds have said whether local governments will receive any of those funds, according to Assistant City Manager Teri Goodmann.
Buol also asked for added language that would allow cities to use federal dollars to make up for lost revenue, in addition to covering expenses incurred due to the pandemic.
“We are hemorrhaging funds,” Goodmann said noting the loss of tax revenue and various fees.”The funding (loss) across the board is just breathtaking. ... What’s missing is addressing the revenue losses we’re all experiencing.”