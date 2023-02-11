Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A man recently was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for possessing $3,500 worth of heroin in Dubuque.
Tony C. Coleman Jr., 25, of Chicago, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Coleman to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that Dubuque police stopped Coleman’s vehicle on Feb. 1, 2022, in the 300 block of Bell Street due to him having an outstanding arrest warrant out of Clinton County, Iowa.
During a subsequent search of his vehicle, authorities found 23 grams of heroin, with a street value of $3,520; 1.8 grams of cocaine; about 1 gram of marijuana and a digital scale, documents state.
Coleman originally was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County in relation to the drugs, but the state-level charges were dismissed after the federal indictment was filed.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.