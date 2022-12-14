Funding from Iowa Finance Authority will assist in the renovation of another 20 homes in Dubuque’s Washington Neighborhood in 2023.

All of the City of Dubuque’s recently announced $229,974 allocation from the State Housing Trust Fund will go toward the Washington Neighborhood Rehabilitation Program, city Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said. The program provides low-interest, long-term loans up to $25,000 to homeowners making no more than 80% of area median income for improvements including lead removal, weatherization, accessibility accommodations and general remodeling.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

