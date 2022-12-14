Funding from Iowa Finance Authority will assist in the renovation of another 20 homes in Dubuque’s Washington Neighborhood in 2023.
All of the City of Dubuque’s recently announced $229,974 allocation from the State Housing Trust Fund will go toward the Washington Neighborhood Rehabilitation Program, city Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said. The program provides low-interest, long-term loans up to $25,000 to homeowners making no more than 80% of area median income for improvements including lead removal, weatherization, accessibility accommodations and general remodeling.
The grant awarded to the City of Dubuque is among $11 million awarded by the finance authority to housing trust funds throughout Iowa, including trust funds covering Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Grant money goes toward preserving aging housing stock, subsidizing rental and down payment assistance programs and providing low-interest loans or grants to assist Iowans with home rehabilitation.
In Dubuque, all of the Iowa Finance Authority funding goes toward rehabilitating homes in the Washington Neighborhood, defined as the area bordered by 11th and 32nd streets, Elm Street and Central Avenue. Homes approved for rehabilitation projects usually receive around $10,000 from the city, Steger said.
Some $1.5 million has been spent out of the city housing trust fund toward the Washington Neighborhood Rehabilitation Program from 2012 to 2021, Steger said.
A resolution to accept the funding is expected to be on the City Council agenda for Monday, Dec. 19. Steger said the funding will be included in budgeting for the city’s current fiscal year.
“We’ll be able to spend the money as soon as we sign the agreement,” she said.
Funds from the program must be designated for specific projects by the end of 2023, though completing the rehabilitation usually takes longer. The last of the Dubuque projects funded by the Iowa Finance Authority’s 2021 allocation is expected to close out next week, while a handful of renovations remaining from this year’s allocation will be finished in mid-2023.
Steger said the city expects to allocate all of its 2023 funding.
“We’ll have spent all the money, just to finish the actual construction will take a while,” Steger said.
Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Corp. Trust Fund, which covers an area that includes the remainder of Dubuque County as well as Jackson and Delaware counties, will spend much of its nearly $500,000 allocation on rehabilitating income-controlled housing, said East Central Intergovernmental Association Housing Development Specialist Carl Reimer.
ECIA administers the trust fund through its Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority division.
Areas of funding include rehabilitation projects on two income-controlled housing developments in Dubuque County, the 24-unit Asbury Meadows in Asbury, and the 32-unit Evergreen Meadows in Peosta. The Asbury and Peosta developments cater to low-income residents who make 50% or less of area median income.
Funding also will go toward lead removal in three owner-occupied homes making less than 80% of area median income, Reimer said.
East Central Iowa Housing Trust Fund, which includes Jones County, received $401,325 from the state, according to Executive Director Tracey Achenbach.
Trust funding previously has gone toward rehabilitation projects for public and private rental properties in Oxford Junction and Anamosa, energy efficiency rehabilitation through Hawkeye Area Community Action Program and rental assistance for domestic abuse survivors through Waypoint.
The amount of funding that will go toward projects in Jones County will be based on applications from developers and homeowners, Achenbach said.
All of the $392,163 allocated to Northeast Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund, which covers an area that includes Clayton County, will go toward owner-occupied housing rehabilitation, said Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Rachelle Howe.
Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission administers the trust fund. Typically, the trust fund finances 35 to 42 projects per year, with “traditionally 10” in Clayton County, Howe said.
She said the commission has nine housing rehabilitation projects being funded with 2022 Iowa Finance Authority funds.
“Some are done, some are still in the works, but most of them are in the works,” Howe said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
