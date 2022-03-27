MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members recently unanimously agreed to apply for a grant for improvements at Howard & Helen Shelly Memorial Park.
The $324,062 grant, applied for through the Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus, would allow the city to mitigate a potential safety hazard while adding new amenities.
“If we don’t do something to those rock walls very soon, somebody is going to get hurt,” said Council Member Mary Ann Poynor. “They are in terrible shape.”
It is estimated the retaining walls are at least 25 years old, and because that style of block is no longer manufactured, repair work would be difficult.
Given the grant needs to be COVID-19-related, the city in its application stated the current public facilities at Shelly Park are not conducive to large gatherings with social distancing in mind.
“With the proposed improvements to the park, a grass amphitheater will be added between the lookout areas and the pathway along the river as well as three-tiered concrete platforms to allow residents to set up chairs and observe the activities on the river, while safely social distancing,” the application states. “The improvements to this public space will include demolition of the current gazebo to be replaced with an open pavilion with no walls; a new shared-use ADA compliant trail; a grass amphitheater with concrete knee walls in the shape of arcs for seating; a new retaining wall; two new trees; replacement of the water service line beneath the park; a water fountain and two hose spigots; and two new light poles to provide adequate lighting.”
The total project budget is estimated at $380,077. The city would need to provide a $76,015 match.