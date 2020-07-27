PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Platteville officials seek poll workers for upcoming elections on Aug. 11, and Nov. 3.
The workers would replace people unable to serve due to age or health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a social media post by the City of Platteville.
Election inspectors are appointed at the municipal level in Wisconsin.
Individuals interested in serving as a poll worker may call the city clerk’s office at 608-348-1823.
Visit platteville.org/administration/page/elections for more information.