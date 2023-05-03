Dubuque Community School District plans to open a preschool center that also will provide access to wraparound child care services for families.

Officials announced Tuesday, that pending board approval, the district will begin offering preschool programming in fall 2024 in a portion of the former Medline building at 7900 Chavenelle Road, while retaining preschool classrooms in each of its elementary schools.

