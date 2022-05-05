Dubuque Community School District officials this week provided updates on the closing of Fulton Elementary School and forming a committee for the consolidation of the district’s middle schools.
At a meeting of the district’s Facilities and Support Services Committee, Superintendent Stan Rheingans said the preparations for closing Fulton are “well underway.”
School board members voted last month to close the school at the end of the school year. District staff proposed the closure, as well as a goal to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two, amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance.
Rheingans said families of Fulton students have been notified which school their children will attend in the fall, with the option to request an in-district transfer if they choose. The majority of current Fulton students will go to either Audubon, Prescott or Eisenhower elementary schools, based on those schools’ geographic proximity to Fulton.
Lisa TeBockhorst, the district’s executive director of elementary education, said families have multiple opportunities to tour their child’s new school. Additionally, during the school day on May 27, students will visit their new school to meet their future classmates and teachers.
She reiterated that, with the addition of class sections at Audubon, Prescott and Eisenhower, class sizes will remain comparable to current levels.
“Our class sizes look great. For example, at Prescott, there’s not a class size that’s over 21, so we’re looking really good there,” she said.
Amy Hawkins, chief human resources officer and the district’s next superintendent, said the majority of Fulton staff members also know where in the district they will work next year.
“I met with each person from Fulton individually,” she said. “They came in by seniority and got to choose (from the district’s open positions). For the most part, whatever they had thought they wanted was there, and they got the job of their choice.”
TeBockhorst also shared that Fulton will host a community celebration at the school from 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 22, giving former students, families and staff a chance to walk through the building and reconnect before the closure.
District officials also discussed next steps in the consolidation of the district’s middle schools from three to two. The board’s approved goal states that the move should be completed by no later than the fall of 2026, but Rheingans said “there is some possibility” that it could be completed one year earlier if the board were to pursue a more aggressive timeline.
Rheingans previously stated that although the combined enrollment of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington middle schools is similar to that of Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, it costs about $3.8 million more in total to operate Jefferson and Washington than it does Roosevelt.
This week, school board members again affirmed their plan to form a committee to research and plan the consolidation efforts.
Rheingans said the district would look for two or three school board members to serve on the committee, which also would include educators, parents and district officials. He said committee members likely would need to commit to two meetings per month for at least the first six months of the planning process.
After the meeting, Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer, said the committee would help district leaders develop priorities for any construction that would need to take place as part of the consolidation. This could involve building a new middle school or constructing an addition on an existing school.
“(The committee) can help us set some ground rules (and) come up with some priorities as to what they want to see in the building, so that we can then take that information out to the architects,” he said.
District spokesperson Mike Cyze said the way for community members to express interest in serving on the committee has not yet been determined.