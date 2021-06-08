A Dubuque casino announced Monday that a country singer and a rock band would headline its final two concerts of the summer.
Q Casino announced that Mitchell Tenpenny, along with Walker Hayes, will take the outdoor Back Waters Stage on Friday, July 9. Tesla, along with Wayland, will perform on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at QCasinoAndHotel.com.
Tenpenny burst onto the country music scene in 2018, with his hit “Drunk Me” peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in December of that year. In 2019, he was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards and for Breakthrough Video for “Drunk Me” at the Country Music Television Awards.
Hayes is best known for his 2018 hit “You Broke Up with Me,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.
Tesla formed 40 years ago in California and has four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in that time — “Love Song,” “What You Give,” “Signs” and “Mama’s Fool.”