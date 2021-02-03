UPDATE
A fire destroyed three apartments in Dubuque today after being intentionally set by one of the tenants, according to Fire Chief Rick Steines.
"The police actually have him in custody," he said. "It sounds like the person admitted to setting the fire."
No injuries were reported.
Dubuque firefighters were dispatched at about 10:50 a.m. today to respond to a structure fire at Pine Terrace Apartments on Chaney Road.
The fire started in one apartment unit and spread to another, Steines said. Heavy smoke spread to a third apartment, destroying all three units.
He said officials believe it was an incendiary fire started by a tenant.
The total damage is estimated to be about $50,000, Steines said.