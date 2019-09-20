Dupaco Community Credit Union is holding its 29th annual Coats for Kids drive in the tri-state area.
Co-sponsored by Dupaco, Townsquare Media Dubuque, Operation: New View Community Action Agency and Laundry Max Laundromat, the program accepts usable children’s coats. Coats can be dropped off at any Dubuque or Galena, Ill., Dupaco location through Oct. 11.
The collected items will be washed and distributed to area families in need.
The distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. and 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1276 White St.