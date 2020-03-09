The Dubuque County Veterans Affairs Department is developing a pitch to move operations from downtown to Plaza 20 to be near a new Veterans Affairs clinic.
“It originally came as a suggestion from veterans in the community about trying to put together a one-stop-shop concept,” said County Supervisor Dave Baker, who attends Veterans Affairs Commission meetings on behalf of the board.
The commission gave the go-ahead to put together a preliminary plan.
“I need to know the benefits to the veterans and what all we’re thinking,” said County Supervisor Jay Wickham. “If we can provide better service, easier access related to parking, those tend to make sense for veterans who need help. I’m all for it.”
The idea is to cut down on travel between the two connected services, according to Randy Rennison, executive director of county veterans affairs.
“A lot of times people would go to the clinic and then be told they need to go to Veterans Affairs,” he said. “Say they were a Vietnam veteran and had something with contact with Agent Orange. They could come right over, do the paperwork and return right away.”
He said the move would greatly improve parking and access, which are problems at the current, county-owned property, the Old Jail Building at 36 E. Eighth St.
Plaza 20 Inc. Vice President Sara Hutchinson said her company would be thrilled to have Veterans Affairs. Commission members have taken a tour of some options at Plaza 20, 2600 Dodge St.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she likes the idea of creating a hub for veterans but has seen no specifics, especially regarding cost.
“I am concerned about cost over time,” she said. “Then, any time we move something around in the county, it causes a ripple. Now, what is (Veterans Affairs’ current) space best used for?”
Baker and Rennison agreed that much still must be figured out.
Rennison said the commission tapped FEH Design to complete preliminary design work. Then, officials will go to the Board of Supervisors for a work session.