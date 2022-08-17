A Dubuque board on Tuesday rejected a local property owner’s request that the city remove a “priority” designation assigned as part of its tiered housing-inspection system.

The city’s Housing Board of Appeals voted unanimously to affirm city staff’s decision to assign Aiman Al-Qady a priority designation, which is given to landlords cited with violating property maintenance codes three times in 12 months. Landlords who have been given the priority designation are prioritized for regular property inspections.

