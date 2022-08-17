A Dubuque board on Tuesday rejected a local property owner’s request that the city remove a “priority” designation assigned as part of its tiered housing-inspection system.
The city’s Housing Board of Appeals voted unanimously to affirm city staff’s decision to assign Aiman Al-Qady a priority designation, which is given to landlords cited with violating property maintenance codes three times in 12 months. Landlords who have been given the priority designation are prioritized for regular property inspections.
During the hearing, city staff highlighted four maintenance code violations issued to Al-Qady from May 17, 2021, to May 17, 2022, as the primary reason for giving him the priority designation, though they noted that a total of 22 citations were issued to him in that time.
“(City staff) finds the evidence to be overwhelmingly in support of a priority designation,” said Ben Pothoff, housing inspection supervisor. “Those other (property) owners and managers face many of the same challenges as Mr. Al-Qady. However, the vast majority handle this situation in a very different way.”
Pothoff said many of the issues listed in the maintenance code citations remained unaddressed for several months.
Al-Qady said he had made multiple attempts to fix the problems cited in maintenance code citations issued to him, but his remediation efforts were rejected multiple times by city staff as not being sufficient.
He also said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a shortage of available contractors, staff and building materials needed to fix property issues cited by the city.
“The bottom line is, we can’t find the workers,” Al-Qady said. “I put my sweat and blood in this town and millions of dollars for 18 years, and this I do not deserve.”
This is not the first time Al-Qady has received a priority designation since the tiered housing-inspection system was introduced in 2018.
He appealed to be removed from the priority designation for the first time in March 2019, but was rejected then, as well.
Al-Qady later filed a lawsuit against the city claiming the Housing Board of Appeals “exceeded its proper jurisdiction or otherwise acted illegally while affirming the priority category property owner or agent designation.”
Al-Qady and the Housing Board of Appeals came to an agreement in 2021 to dismiss the lawsuit and remove Al-Qady from having a priority designation.
Board of Appeals members said Tuesday that they sympathize with the difficulty Al-Qady and other landlords face in addressing issues identified by city housing inspectors since the start of the pandemic, but they stressed that other landlords have been able to address those issues.
“Eventually, the people I didn’t think would get stuff done did get it done,” Board Member Luke Hoffmann said. “They were able to find some way to get it done.”
