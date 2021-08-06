MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed that a district court judge issued a fair ruling in her decision to shut down a Manchester roadside zoo.
The two owners of Cricket Hollow Animal Park, Pamela and Thomas Sellner, had appealed the 2019 district court ruling by Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley that declared their former zoo to be a public nuisance and prompted the removal of all their animals. The couple sought a reversal of the district court’s decision and to have the case heard by a different judge.
The Iowa Court of Appeals heard arguments in the case on June 22 and filed its opinion on Wednesday.
The Sellners argued that Ackley “did not act in a fair and impartial manner” when making her 2019 ruling and instead acted as an “advocate” for the plaintiffs who sued the zoo.
The appeal also noted that Ackley spoke about opinions formed during her visit to Cricket Hollow and referenced the visit multiple times. Ackley called the conditions in which the zoo’s animals were living “deplorable” during the civil proceedings.
“The court’s references to the site visit give us pause,” the Court of Appeals ruling states. “But the court ultimately allowed the defense to present its case and based the final order on the evidence.”
The ruling noted that both parties involved in the 2019 proceedings agreed that Ackley could visit the zoo in addition to hearing testimony.
While Ackley made references to her site visit, the Court of Appeals ruling states that Ackley said she kept an open mind while hearing testimony and never denied either party an opportunity to present evidence.
“The judge ended by stating, ‘I will not render a decision until every piece of evidence comes in and every expert testifies, and all of the facts are presented to the Court,’” the ruling states. “... We conclude the court’s comments about the site visit did not deprive the defense of a fair trial.”
The ruling referenced other cases in which a judge’s personal visit to a property allowed for better understanding of witness testimony.
The ruling also stated that Ackley did question certain witnesses “in what might be described as an advocacy style” during court proceedings.
However, judges are allowed more room to comment during a bench trial or other proceedings where a jury isn’t present, which was the case in the Sellners’ civil trial.
“With the greater leeway afforded district courts in bench trials and the court’s ultimate reliance on the duly-admitted evidence, we conclude the court’s questioning did not deprive the Sellners of a fair trial,” the ruling states. “That said, ‘the better practice is for the trial judge to exercise restraint and avoid the fray as by questioning witnesses ‘the court becomes vulnerable to a multiplicity of criticisms; bias, prejudice or advocacy.’”