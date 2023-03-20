The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Eduardo M. Morales Tellez, 34, of 1789 University Ave., was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injuries.
  • Sean L. Vanhaaften, 51, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Saturday at the facility on a charge of assault with injury.
  • John J. Oglesby, 30, of 1350 Nowata St., was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Fifth and Delhi streets on a charge of domestic assault with injury.

