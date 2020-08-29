With the deadline to respond to the 2020 census a month away, communities are continuing efforts to collect complete and accurate population counts.
Responses to the census — which individuals are required by the U.S. Constitution to submit — affect federal, state and local funding for the next decade.
“If you think about the impact of 10 years, when a person goes from 3 years old to 13 years old, that’s a lot of public services the community is missing out on,” said Maureen Schriner, U.S. Census Bureau media specialist.
Census responses are being collected until Sept. 30, a deadline that was extended because of COVID-19. Self-responses can be submitted online at 2020census.gov, calling the U.S. Census Bureau or mailing back received census questionnaires.
As of Aug. 27, 64.6% of people nationally have self-responded to the census. Census workers have begun interviewing residents of non-responsive households, donning masks and staying outside.
In Iowa and Illinois, 69.5% of known addresses have self-responded. Wisconsin stands at 70.9% — the third-highest self-response rate in the country.
Lafayette County (Wis.) Clerk Carla Jacobson said the county has been providing information on the census both online and through letters. The Darlington Library even offered to let people use its computers to fill out the census and ask questions, she said.
“Just knowing that exact population number is critical, because the federal government uses that number to affect funding to schools,” Jacobson said. “... Every cent we’re entitled to, we should get.”
Many of the events at which the Dubuque Complete Count Committee planned to promote the census were canceled in the wake of the pandemic, Assistant City Planner Guy Hemenway said. Instead, social media, broadcast TV segments, billboards, bus wraps and multiple direct mailers have spread the word.
Census responses affect about $1,700 in funding per person per year, which adds up over the 10-year period between each census, Hemenway said.
“The more folks we can reach, the better,” he said. “We’re competing for federal and state dollars, and it’s important we get our fair share.”
The city has also provided a focus on gathering responses from groups that have historically been underrepresented in the census. Alex Baum, knowledge management director with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said the foundation has been focused on reaching immigrants and non-English speakers, especially Dubuque’s Marshallese population.
“We have about 800 to 1,000 Marshallese in Dubuque,” Baum said. “But in the current census, we have less than 400.”
Hemenway noted that the amount of grant funding received for the Pacific Islander Health Project, which helps reduce health care costs through Crescent Community Health Center, can be affected by census data.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., county board member Diane Gallagher said areas with low response rates, like Apple Canyon and the Galena Territory, are often where people own second homes. Some might not realize they have to respond for both their primary and secondary homes, even if that means reporting zero residents in the secondary home.
Gallagher said it’s been difficult to personally reach county residents due to COVID-19. Local census efforts have instead focused on Facebook posts and emails, and she’s been looking for virtual gatherings to share information.
“We continually remind people (incomplete responses) will cost lost dollars to the county,” Gallagher said. “In a 10-year period, that’s a big loss if you go, ‘Oh, I don’t have to count my 2-year-old.’ You do, you really do.”