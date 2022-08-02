MUSCODA, Wis. — Authorities said a man was found dead Sunday in a southwest Wisconsin lake after he failed to return from a fishing trip.
Marlin Carl, 69, of Fennimore, was pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner’s Office, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that deputies received a call at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday that Carl had been fishing at Poffenrath Lake, located between Muscoda and Blue River, and did not return at his normal time.
Family members who went to the lake found Carl’s boat but did not find Carl, the release states.
Emergency services agencies eventually were able to find the remains and recover Carl from the water, the release states.
