University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials announced Monday that they are considering employee furloughs and budget “retractions” to address a fiscal shortfall, as well as steps such as reducing staff.

A letter from UW-P Chancellor Tammy Evetovich sent to university employees Monday states that the school faces a $9.7 million “structural deficit” in the budget for the current year, despite efforts over the past year to reduce spending.

