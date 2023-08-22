University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials announced Monday that they are considering employee furloughs and budget “retractions” to address a fiscal shortfall, as well as steps such as reducing staff.
A letter from UW-P Chancellor Tammy Evetovich sent to university employees Monday states that the school faces a $9.7 million “structural deficit” in the budget for the current year, despite efforts over the past year to reduce spending.
“Although I am encouraged by preliminary enrollment figures for this fall, it is clear more immediate measures are needed to align our budget with our enrollment and costs,” she wrote in the letter. She later added: “As stewards of this great university, the time has come for us to make structural changes that provide a sustainable future.”
UW-P’s fall enrollment has dropped in recent years from 8,966 in 2018 to 6,462 in 2022. The 2023 fall semester begins Sept. 5.
Evetovich said university leaders are considering the following strategies:
Instituting one-time budget retractions.
Implementing employee furloughs as a short-term strategy.
Reducing staff through a voluntary retirement program, normal attrition and layoffs.
Assessing organizational structure.
UW-P officials said Monday that no further information was available about the budget-shortfall mitigation measures being considered.
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman said in a statement that a pair of similar announcements made Monday by UW-Platteville and UW-Parkside were “disappointing and unfortunate — yet not unexpected.”
“Our universities are facing demographic, political and economic realties that require hard, though necessary decisions,” the statement reads. “These actions we are forced to take represent missed opportunities for our students and families but are necessary given our circumstances. We are in a war for talent, and we would rather be investing in recruiting, retaining and graduating students to improve lives and communities and to meet current and future workforce needs.”
In her letter, Evetovich attributed the university’s financial problems to declining enrollment and rising inflation, coupled with reduced state aid and a previous tuition freeze from the Wisconsin State Legislature.
The UW System increased its resident undergraduate tuition by 4.5% across all campuses for the 2023-2024 academic year, the first time in a decade tuition increased for Wisconsin residents. UW-Platteville increased Tuition Advantage Program for Illinois and Iowa residents and non-resident tuition rates by 3.4%, among other steps
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, called for the Legislature to convene a special session next month, in part to increase funding for the UW System after UW-Oshkosh announced it would be laying off workers and issuing furloughs. However, the Republican-majority Legislature’s leadership dismissed his call. Evers’ office did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., said he was concerned by UW-Platteville’s announcement and anxiously awaited more information.
“They are one of our largest employers, if not our largest employer in Grant County,” he said. “Whenever I have any entities go through this, it’s a concern for the county and the region from an economic standpoint.”
Brisbois said UW-P also is key to area economic development.
“When working with prospects, I always discuss the importance of UW-P as well as Southwest (Wisconsin Technical College),” he said. “It’s very important when I’m trying to attract businesses, not only in terms of the graduates coming out of there, but also the training it offers.”
While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Evetovich ended her letter on a hopeful note.
“While implementing the strategies before us will not be easy, we need to position ourselves for long-term financial stability and prosperity,” she said. “I am confident that our university will rise to the challenge and continue to fulfill its mission to our students and our region.”