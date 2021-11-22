EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – Registration is open for a popular local fundraising event.

St. Mark Youth Enrichment will hold its annual Ice Golf Classic Feb. 12 at Mid-Town Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque.

Team check-in will be held at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

St. Mark will only be accepting teams of four and only teams will be allowed on the ice. 

Teams will golf on a course constructed from snow, ice and donated Christmas trees.

The event also includes a 50/50 raffle drawing and an online silent auction.

Foursome registration is $300. All proceeds benefit St. Mark Youth Enrichment programs.

Registration is available online at stmarkyouthenrichment.org/icegolf or by calling 563-582-6211, ext. 102.

Tags

Recommended for you