EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – Registration is open for a popular local fundraising event.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment will hold its annual Ice Golf Classic Feb. 12 at Mid-Town Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque.
Team check-in will be held at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
St. Mark will only be accepting teams of four and only teams will be allowed on the ice.
Teams will golf on a course constructed from snow, ice and donated Christmas trees.
The event also includes a 50/50 raffle drawing and an online silent auction.
Foursome registration is $300. All proceeds benefit St. Mark Youth Enrichment programs.
Registration is available online at stmarkyouthenrichment.org/icegolf or by calling 563-582-6211, ext. 102.
