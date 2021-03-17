A Dubuque man charged locally for allegedly asking a woman’s permission to sexually abuse a child recently pleaded guilty to a federal child porn charge.
Douglas J. Buttikofer Jr., 40, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to a charge of accessing child pornography.
He faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the conviction. There is no parole in the federal system.
As part of a plea deal, it is anticipated that two other federal charges — distribution of child porn and receipt of child porn — will be dismissed.
According to court documents, Buttikofer sent two child porn videos on March 20, 2020, to an undercover federal officer during the course of “an investigation targeting producers, distributors and possessors of child pornography.”
In a separate investigation, Buttikofer was indicted in October 2019 by an Illinois grand jury on three counts of unlawful grooming.
According to police, Buttikofer contacted a woman and asked her to allow him to sexually abuse a pre-teen girl for whom the woman was the guardian. The attempt occurred in Jo Daviess County.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
His next hearing in that case is set for Thursday, June 24.