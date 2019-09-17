CENTRAL CITY, Iowa — Authorities said a Manchester woman was injured Monday when a tire thread from another vehicle crashed through the windshield and into her.
Sara Chapman, 35, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for treatment of “what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred at 11:35 a.m. Monday on Iowa 13 just north of Barber Street in Central City. A press release states that Chapman was driving south on Iowa 13 when a tire thread from a dump truck crashed through her windshield. The tire thread came from a wheel on a dump truck driven by Richard Mollenhauer, 59, of Central City.