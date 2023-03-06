Authorities said a Dubuque man was arrested on multiple drug charges Monday after a search of his vehicle and residence last month yielded 2.5 pounds of marijuana and quantities of other drugs.
Lucas R. Feldmann, 26, of 1705 Vizaleea Drive, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of LSD, possession of ecstasy and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Court documents state that authorities conducted a search of Feldmann’s residence on Feb. 1 as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation conducted by the Dubuque Drug Task Force.
Authorities searched the basement living room area and Feldmann’s bedroom and found marijuana “contained in plastic baggies, vacuum sealed freezer bags, glass mason jars, and other various containers,” as well as THC vape cartridges.
Authorities also found “a large amount of packaging material” and various baggies, along with digital scales and an electronic vacuum sealer.
Among the other substances authorities found was methamphetamine with a combined total weight of 36.82 grams.