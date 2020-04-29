CASSVILLE, Wis. – The Pride of Cassville Car Ferry plans to kick off its operations for the year on Friday, May 1.
In an announcement, the operators listed several guidelines intended to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
Passengers will be required to remain in their vehicles, and motorcyclists and bicyclists must remain next to their bikes.
No walk-ons will be allowed.
Passengers also are asked to have the correct fare. Cars and pickups are $15; motorycles and utility vehicles, $8; and bicycles, $5. Double-space accommodations are $30, and semi-tractor trailers are $50.
Visit cassville.org or call 608-725-5180, option 1, for more information.