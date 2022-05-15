Gerard “Beanie” Baumhover has been watching the dogs race at Dubuque’s greyhound track for the past 13 years, so it was no surprise to find him studying the programs for today’s final day of racing.
“I am going to miss the people who come here and the people who work here,” said Baumhover, 67, of Dubuque. “I’ve met a lot of people (at the track) from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.”
Opened in June 1985, Iowa Greyhound Park held an abbreviated final season this spring that began April 16 and concluded today. This spring the track hosted 18 days of racing.
“Everybody tells me that they would come here once a year to visit, and I’m glad to hear it, but to be honest, that’s what hurt us – that they only came back once a year,” said Brian Carpenter, the track’s director of racing since 1997.
A number of factors began limiting attendance at the track during the past three decades.
Wisconsin regulators approved five operating licenses for greyhound racing in that state in 1990, and the Dubuque track lost patrons who had come from the Milwaukee and Chicago areas. The addition of casino gaming in Dubuque also chipped away at dog racing’s appeal among some patrons.
Riverboat gambling arrived in Dubuque in April 1991 and the dog track moved to increase its revenue by adding more than 520 slot machines in November 1995.
Subsidies from the adjacent casino kept the track operating until 2014, when state lawmakers approved a deal that allowed casinos in Dubuque and Council Bluffs, Iowa, to sever ties with the greyhound industry. As part of the deal, the Council Bluffs casino was allowed to immediately close its dog track, leaving Dubuque’s track as the last remaining in Iowa. In return, Council Bluffs agreed to pay an annual $4.6 million subsidy to Iowa Greyhound Park through 2022. Q Casino and Hotel had to pay $500,000 annually through 2021.
Track operators and patrons realized Dubuque's facility couldn't stand on its own without the subsidies.
“I realized (racing) was going to end last year,” Baumhover said. “It's disappointing.”
Although he did not have exact figures readily available, Carpenter said attendance at the track has been good during this abbreviated final season.
“Every day it has been packed,” Carpenter said. “We were very excited to see people being very excited to come back for one last time. It made me feel good to see everybody enjoy it.”
Ronald Herrig was an original organizer of Dubuque’s greyhound track and remains an active member of the board of the DRA, the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos.
“It’s bittersweet that we’re losing greyhound racing,” Herrig said.
Herrig said although racing is ending, the organization that brought greyhounds to Dubuque in a bid to boost a sagging economy continues to do good work for the community. The DRA plans to distribute $2.9 million in grants to community nonprofits this year.
“I’m happy we can continue to give money out to charities,” Herrig said.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said during a short ceremony before today’s final races that the track was a favorite gathering spot for his family.
“This was our Mother’s Day tradition -- we would come out here every single Mother’s Day and we would spend the entire day here and enjoy this,” he said. “The park has been a huge memory that I carry with me.”
Carpenter will have a new role as the track is shut down. Alex Dixon, president and CEO of the DRA and Q Casino, announced today that Carpenter will become the casino’s manager of regulatory compliance and risk management.
“He knows the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission inside and out,” Dixon said.
Live simulcasting of out-of-state dog and horse racing had been a staple at Dubuque’s track. Locally available simulcasting also ended today, with the closure of the track.
“We won’t have simulcasting immediately (at Q Casino),” Dixon said, “but we have to figure out a way to get that done, and Brian (Carpenter) can help us with that.”
The closure of Florida’s 14 racetracks after the 2020 season left only four racing facilities in the country – the one in Dubuque, one in Arkansas and two in West Virginia. The Arkansas track is due to close at the end of this year.
The local greyhound park’s grandstand is leased from the DRA, while the track itself is leased from the City of Dubuque. Officials with the DRA and the city are considering development options for the area adjacent to Q Casino.
“The discussions have begun for an exciting future for this space,” Cavanagh said. “I am very excited to see what (Chaplain Schmitt Island) can become. There is so much potential here.”